Virginia sees 1,736 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 576,050 statewide

As of February 28, Virginia is reporting 576,050 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Sunday, a total of 1,933,953 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 666,970 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

Here’s a breakdown of the 1,736 new coronavirus cases:

219 new cases in Fairfax County

122 new cases in Prince William County

104 new cases in Virginia Beach

79 new cases in Loudoun County

73 new cases in Chesapeake

64 new cases in Stafford County

60 new cases in Norfolk

58 new cases in Chesterfield County

57 new cases in Henrico County

53 new cases in Montgomery County

52 new cases in Hampton

40 new cases in Danville

39 new cases in Arlington County

37 new cases in Newport News

35 new cases in Richmond

29 new cases in Alexandria

25 new cases in Suffolk

22 new cases in Charlottesville

21 new cases in James City County

20 new cases in Roanoke

19 new cases in Portsmouth and Albemarle County

18 new cases in Rockingham County

17 new cases in Pittsylvania County

15 new cases in Lynchburg and Waynesboro

14 new cases in Petersburg, Roanoke County and Hanover County

13 new cases in Harrisonburg, Frederick County and Fredericksburg

11 new cases in Spotsylvania County, Augusta County and Warren County

10 new cases in Halifax County and Shenandoah County

9 new cases in Fauquier County, Prince George County, Pulaski County and Giles County

8 new cases in Franklin County, York County, Colonial Heights, Colonial Heights, Gloucester County, Manassas and Patrick County

7 new cases in Hopewell, Salem and Russell County

6 new cases in Henry County, Isle of Wight County, Accomack County, Richmond County and Lancaster County

5 new cases in Botetourt County, Washington County, Poquoson, Rockbridge County and Louisa County

4 new cases in Campbell County, Staunton, Caroline County, King William County, Grayson County, Charlotte County, New Kent County, Bristol, Radford, Smyth County, Essex County, Floyd County, Southampton County and Wythe County

3 new cases in Orange County, Appomattox County, Mecklenburg County, Prince Edward County, Franklin, Carroll County, Northumberland County, Page County, Nelson County, Scott County, Brunswick County, Fluvanna County, Westmoreland County and Greensville County

2 new cases in King George County, Bedford County, Lee County, Nottoway County, Lexington, Mathews County, Dinwiddie County and Greene County

1 new case in Alleghany County, Middlesex County, Culpeper County, Amherst County, Martinsville, Falls Church, Tazewell County, Northampton County, Powhatan County, Manassas park, Amelia County, Rappahannock County, Dickenson County, Cumberland County, Buena Vista, Madison County, Clarke County, Craig County, Charles City County and Fairfax

1 fewer cases in Goochland County

2 fewer cases in King and Queen County and Covington

According to the health department, decreases in cases can be attributed to a person getting tested in a different locality than where they live or the automation process for electronically reported lab results may attach the wrong jurisdiction for a particular zip code.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 7,504,678 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.