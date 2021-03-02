Virginia Attorney General Herring files brief in effort to protect immigrant rights

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Mark Herring and several other attorneys are fighting for the rights of nearly 400,000 Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders in the U.S.

Herring and 21 other attorneys have filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court to give TPS holders the right to become permanent residents after meeting some mandatory requirements.

“This nation was built by immigrants coming to this country to find a better life for themselves and their families and we cannot turn our back on those values,” said Herring. “The Commonwealth is home to tens of thousands of TPS holders, who came to Virginia seeking refuge and safety and who have since put down roots here, raised their families here, and become valued members of their communities. I will do everything I can to make sure that these hardworking Virginians are given the opportunity to become permanent residents.”

The brief, also recognized as Sanchez v. Mayorkas, supports a married couple from El Salvador who is trying to change their immigration status from TPS to lawful permanent residence.

After having their application denied, the couple sued to repeal the United States and Immigration Services’ decision.

The case is currently pending and the Supreme Court is trying to reverse the Third Circuit’s decision that TPS holders who entered the country unknowingly can’t change their status to permanent residency.

Herring argues that the Court should reject the Third Circuit’s decision on the basis that TPS holders should have the opportunity for permanent residency and then later, citizenship.