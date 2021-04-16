All adults in Virginia will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sunday

If you live in Virginia and are 16 or older, you will be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine starting Sunday.

Starting on April 18, those who are still in need of a dose can call 877-VAX-IN-VA or use the Vaccinate Virginia website to find vaccine providers nearby, according to the governor’s office.

People who are ages 16 and 17 will only be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine given that the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have so far only been approved for those 18 and older.

According to the governor’s office, Virginia’s eligibility expansion meets Pres. Joe Biden’s nationwide goal that all adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19.

“Over the past few months, we have made tremendous progress vaccinating Virginians as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible, and we need to keep up the good work,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many parts of Virginia and across the country, it is important that everyone has an opportunity to make a vaccination appointment. If you are over 16 and want to get the safe, effective, and free vaccine, please make a plan to get your shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic and get back to our normal lives.”

Ad

As Virginia continues moving into Phase 2, people will still need to schedule appointments for most vaccinations.