Pounds of crack cocaine, marijuana seized during DUI traffic stop on I-95 in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a Virginia State trooper seized pounds of drugs from his car during a DUI traffic stop Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 1 a.m., 36-year-old Sohail Farooque was traveling north on Interstate 95 at mile marker 82 in Henrico County. State police said Trooper J. Rivera eventually stopped Farooque given that he was going 94 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Authorities report that the stop led to the seizure of 5 lbs. of crack cocaine and 25 lbs. of marijuana that was inside the car.

Farooque, of Chester, Virginia, was arrested on DUI and illegal drug charges and is currently being held in the Henrico County Jail.