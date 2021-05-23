Virginia boy receives surprise from Pokémon after selling his collection to save his puppy

They say a dog is a man’s best friend. An eight-year-old boy from Southwest Virginia proved that to be true after going above and beyond for his puppy.

Bryson Killean, of Lebanon, Virginia, gained national attention last week for selling his Pokémon card collection to save his puppy who had been diagnosed with Parvo, a highly contagious dog virus.

Not long after, his mom made a GoFundMe with the goal of $800 that would go toward the vet expenses. However, thanks to the support from people around the globe, the fundraiser raised more than $5,000.

Ad

Bryson has since then been reunited with his furry best friend who is now healthier than ever, WCYB reports.

“He has more vaccine appointments, but he’s doing great, like amazing,” Bryson’s mother, Kimberly Woodruff, said.

But Bryson’s kind act didn’t just get the attention of people around the world, it also caught the attention of Pokémon employees based in Bellevue, Washington.

They sent the diehard Pokémon fanatic a package of rare Pokémon cards that are hard to find in stores.

They even sent a letter of appreciation that read: “Hey Bryson, we were so inspired by your story about selling your cards for your dog’s recovery, these are some cards to help you replace the ones you had to sell.”