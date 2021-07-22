State Board approves new name for Patrick Henry Community College

RICHMOND, Va. – Three community colleges in Virginia have received a new name.

In a meeting on Thursday, the State Board unanimously approved new names for John Tyler Community College, Lord Fairfax Community College and clarified the name of Patrick Henry Community College.

John Tyler Community College will become Brightpoint Community College and Lord Fairfax Community College will become Laurel Ridge Community College.

In addition, Patrick Henry Community College will add an ampersand in its name and will now be referred to as Patrick & Henry Community College. This change was made to recognize the counties that it serves.

College leaders explained that the school was named after Patrick and Henry Counties rather than Virginia’s first and sixth governor, Patrick Henry, who owned slaves from the time he was 18, according to Thomas Kidd’s book on him, “Patrick Henry: First Among Patriots.”

“I applaud the hard work these colleges and their leaders have done to ensure that their institutions are welcoming and connected to the students they serve and the students they seek to serve,” said NL Bishop, chair of the State Board for Community Colleges. “As a graduate of a Virginia community college, I know how life-changing our colleges can be and I want every single person, regardless of gender, race, or background, to know that we exist to welcome them and help them succeed.”

The Board also approved a recommendation from the local advisory board of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to change its name. In the fall, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College and Thomas Nelson Community College are expected to return to the Board to recommend new respective names.