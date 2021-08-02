Partly Cloudy icon
People’s Debate canceled as Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin declines invitation

This is the second debate this election season Youngkin has declined

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

RICHMOND, Va. – Another debate is getting nixed this election season as Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin declines to participate.

The People’s Debate, which AARP Virginia says is the largest and most widely broadcast Virginia gubernatorial debate, has been canceled due to Youngkin not wanting to participate.

He also declined to participate in the long-running Virginia Bar Association debate earlier this summer.

So far this election season, Youngkin and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe have not debated against each other.

