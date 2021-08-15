Cloudy icon
77º
wsls logo

Virginia

Parents hold rally in Virginia, saying they refuse to send their kids to school over masks

‘I wanted to see some folks stand up for kids because it is not their fight it is the parent’s fight.’

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Tags: Education, Coronavirus
Some Virginia parents refuse to send their kids to school over mask
Some Virginia parents refuse to send their kids to school over mask

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. – Some parents in the Commonwealth felt the need to voice their concerns over masks requirements for schools, NBC29 reports.

Parents from Charlottesville and Albemarle County held an education-themed patriot rally saying they refuse to send their kids to school because of the mandate.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam announced a public health order requiring all students and staff in k-12 schools to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The event organizer said they should have the right to choose.

“I wanted to see some energy behind this. I wanted to see some patriots. I wanted to see some folks stand up for kids because it is not their fight it is the parent’s fight,” said event organizer Justin McConnell.

A community member driving past interrupted, saying those who are unvaccinated and unmasked are the ones spreading the virus.

The parents say they will continue fighting for their cause.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lindsey joined the WSLS 10 team as a reporter in February 2019 and is thrilled to call Roanoke her new home!

email

facebook

twitter