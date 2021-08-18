Virginia Medicaid members can now receive a 12-month supply of contraceptives

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) now has a new policy that aims to increase health equity and reduce unintended pregnancies.

On Tuesday, DMAS announced that through its new policy Medicaid members will now be able to get a 12-month supply of contraceptives, an increase from the one-month supply that was previously offered.

The policy will include Medicaid members in managed care and fee-for-service and individuals in Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) and Plan First.

The contraceptives that will be available to Virginia Medicaid members include:

All routine, self-administered contraceptives

Oral contraceptive pills

Weekly patches

Monthly rings

Injections given at home every three months

“Unintended pregnancies are a major factor driving health inequities. This commonsense policy increases access to contraceptives and empowers our members to make the best decisions about their reproductive health,” said Ellen Montz, DMAS Chief Deputy and Chief Health Economist.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and American College of Gynecologists all recommend extended supply options for contraception. Medical research also supports the effectiveness of the strategy. A 2018 study in Washington state found that the availability of one-year supplies of contraceptives was associated with fewer unintended pregnancies.

“This reform reduces the potential for contraceptive failures resulting from delays in prescription refills,” said DMAS Chief Medical Officer Chethan Bachireddy. “Missing more than two consecutive oral contraceptives can result in pregnancy. We encourage our members to talk with their health care providers about which options work best for them.”