(Steve Helber, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during an interview in his conference room at the Capitol Monday Jan. 10, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Northam, who's term ends Saturday Jan. 15, 2022., will go back to private practice. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. – As his time in office is nearing a close, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will deliver his last State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday night.

The governor will speak before a joint session of the General Assembly.

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will begin his term on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Northam is expected to speak at about 7 p.m.