All Virginia ABC stores will open at noon starting Monday due to COVID-19

Starting Monday, Jan. 24, all Virginia ABC stores won’t open their doors until noon as ABC’s retail employees continue to be impacted by COVID-19.

Virginia ABC made the announcement on Thursday and said this change will allow them to be more effective when striving to meet the needs of their customers. Store closing times will remain the same.

“Like other retailers affected by pandemic-related staffing shortages, we are modifying our store hours to reduce the need to close stores because of employee quarantines,” said CEO Travis Hill. “Opening at noon meets the needs of the majority of our customers, most of whom prefer to shop in the afternoon.”

All of its 395 stores will continue to follow safety measures recommended for retailers by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. At this time, all store employees are required to wear masks.