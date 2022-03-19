New 826 area code set to overlap with 540 area code in parts of Southwest Virginia

A new 826 area code will soon coexist with area code 540 in portions of Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

The new area code was approved in June 2020 after officials determined that useable numbers for 540 were starting to run out.

Starting June 14, 2022, new customers may be assigned 826 rather than 540 as an area code.

It’s important to note that existing numbers with 540 will not be changed. So if you have a number with a 540 area code, you will get to keep it.

Prices for calls, local and long-distance calling areas and other rates and services provided by TDS Telecom won’t change either. You’ll also be able to still dial three-digit numbers such as 911, 211, etc.

Starting May 14, Virginia residents will need to dial 10-digits—the area code and telephone number—when making a local call due to the overlay. Otherwise, the call will not be completed.

Here’s a look at some of the areas that will be affected:

Blacksburg

Fredericksburg

Harrisonburg

Hot Springs

New Castle

Paint Bank

Roanoke

Salem

Staunton

Waynesboro

Winchester

Below you will find a map of the current 540 region:

Here's a look at the area that will be affected. (All Area Codes)

If you have any questions, you can visit the Virginia State Corporation Commission website or contact TDS 1-888-CALL-TDS or go to the TDS website.