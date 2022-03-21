Department of Historic Resources adds nine new historic sites, including two in Southwest Virginia

Nine historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register last week, highlighting areas in Southwest Virginia.

Virginia’s Board of Historic Resources approved the Virginia Landmarks Register’s listings, an official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance across the Commonwealth.

In Southwest Virginia, places in Covington and Wythe County were recognized.

Covington’s Rivermont School, which officials say served the neighborhood’s white children to alleviate overcrowding in the city’s elementary schools, was added to the list.

As for Wythe County, the Fulton Farm was added. It was home to Andrew Steele Fulton, who was a prominent attorney, political leader and industrialist of Southwest Virginia in the 1800s.

Outside of Southwest Virginia, here are the other seven historic sites added to the official list: