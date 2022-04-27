Teacher pay in Virginia is further away from the national average than ever, report shows

A new report shows teacher pay in Virginia is further away from the national average.

The National Education Association unveiled four national reports on educator pay and school funding.

The average teacher salary in the Commonwealth is more than $58,000, putting us 18th in the nation.

While the starting salary is more than $42,000 at 25th in the country.

Experts say the teacher shortage crisis, declining morale and underfunded schools are pushing educators to the brink.

The good news is that collective bargaining helps educators earn higher wages.

Starting salaries rose by an average of 1.6% in states with a collective bargaining law.