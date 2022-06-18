Gov. Youngkin announces increase in Virginia employment rate

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin works in the old Governor's office at the Capitol Wednesday March 2, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin describes himself as pro-life," though he has said he supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest or to save a mothers life. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – More than 18,000 Virginians gained employment in May, a promising increase according to the governor’s office.

On Friday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that employment went up to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022, an increase of more than 18,000 across the state.

And after the pandemic, the Governor said he is relieved to see this steadily increasing data.

“I’m encouraged, after one of the worst job recoveries from the pandemic in the nation, nearly 80,000 more Virginians are working today than when I took office,” said Youngkin. “Virginia is heading in the right direction. We are focused on getting Virginians back to work and expanding opportunity across the Commonwealth.”

Other officials, like Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick, have the same thoughts.

“Since the height of pandemic unemployment in April 2020, the number of unemployed residents has decreased by over 385,500,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This undoubtedly shows that Virginians are getting back to work, and that the state economy is improving.”

Compared to a year ago, nine of eleven major industries experienced employment increases while only two saw employment decreases, according to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Commonwealth stated that Leisure and Hospitality, Education and Health Services, Government, Professional and Business Services, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, Miscellaneous Services, Information, Manufacturing, and Mining and Logging saw increases in jobs (+130,200 jobs), while Finance and Construction saw decreases in jobs (-5,200 jobs).

For more details on employment rates, unemployment insurance, the labor market, and more, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website.