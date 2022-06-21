Virginia Governor signs new state budget, provides tax relief

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, gestures during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin was inaugurated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin followed through on promises for tax relief in the Commonwealth’s latest budget.

On Tuesday, Youngkin signed the Virginia State Budget. It provides tax relief, increases funding for law enforcement and supports the development of lab schools, among other key initiatives of his Day One Game Plan, according to the governor’s office.

Youngkin has been pushing for tax relief in Virginia for a while now, and now he has it.

According to his office, this will be the largest tax relief in Virginia history.

“Every day we have worked hard to build a more prosperous Virginia, with greater opportunity for future generations,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin said cutting costs for Virginians was a key point in this budget, which means you can expect a slight drop in grocery taxes, tax rebates and for the standard deduction to double.

In this budget, teachers will get pay raises of 10%, and funds will be sent to education programs as well as law enforcement to support new and ongoing programs.

Ad

Other funds included in the budget include those that will go into the development of sites and initiatives involving job growth.

The Virginia State Budget will be formally enrolled in the Acts of Assembly this week.

More information can be found on Virginia’s Legislative Information System.