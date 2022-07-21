VSU offers graduate students free tuition if they teach in Richmond or Petersburg

The Virginia State University College of Education is offering free tuition to graduate students who commit to a full-time teaching position in Richmond or Petersburg.

This announcement comes amid a critical teacher shortage throughout the U.S. as well as right here in the Commonwealth, according to a press release.

Along with its efforts to address the teacher shortage and better the experience for future teachers, the new “I Too Teach” Master of Education program is also aiming to bring more highly qualified teachers of color, men specifically, into the classroom.

The release said the program hopes to “provide Pre K-12 classrooms with culturally and linguistically diverse teachers.”

The program will give students the chance to earn their Master of Education in a year as they co-teach and gain hands-on experience in a classroom alongside a master teacher. Students will be expected to work nights and weekends on their degree in Elementary Education or in General Curriculum for Special education.

Once students earn their degree, they must teach at a school with a poverty rate of more than 30% in their residency school division for an additional three years.

