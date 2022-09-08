VSP: 6 dead after Labor Day weekend traffic crashes

Six traffic crash deaths were reported over the Labor Day weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Reports show four were either a child or a teen, two were pedestrians, and three weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

In 2021, police reported 10 traffic deaths over Labor Day weekend.

The six crashes occurred in Hanover, Henry, Pittsylvania, Shenandoah, and Sussex counties, and the city of Norfolk.

The pedestrians included a 7-year-old girl and an 85-year-old man.

Those not wearing seatbelts included a 17-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

The last young death was an 11-year-old girl.

State police participated in two traffic-safety programs over the weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

The report says as a result of safety efforts, troopers:

Stopped 4,094 speeders

Stopped 1,807 reckless drivers

Arrested 87 drivers for DUI/DUID

Cited 435 seat belt violations

Assisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists

“While the reduction in traffic deaths is encouraging, six families still lost loved ones this past weekend,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Four of those tragically lost were young people with a full life ahead of them, and two of those children were not wearing a seatbelt or safely secured in a child safety restraint. I implore all Virginians to wear their seatbelts and require all those riding with you to do the same.”