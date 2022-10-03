Firehouse Subs raising money to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Firehouse Subs is raising money to help those impacted Hurricane Ian.

Firehouse Subs will be collecting funds on Tuesday (Oct. 4) to help communities recover in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

This comes after the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help with disaster relief and recovery efforts.

The restaurant chain says all money raised on Tuesday will go toward the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which strives to provide food, support and equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies to those who need it.

The foundation was founded in 2005 to help those impacted by Hurricane Katrina.

Since then, the Foundation has awarded more than $1,925,000 in just Virginia alone, according to a press release.

To find a Firehouse Subs near you, click here.