Gov. Glenn Youngkin issues flag order after tragic Nashville shooting

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all Virginia flags be flown at half-staff to pay respects to the lives lost in a Nashville shooting.

The shooting, which happened Monday at the Covenant School near downtown Nashville, left six people dead, three of which were just nine years old.

Authorities have identified the victims as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, 61-year-old Mike Hill, and Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, who were all nine years old.

The flags will be lowered immediately on Tuesday, March 28 and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31.