Gov. Youngkin announces $2.4M for statewide active shooter response training program

RICHMOND, Va. – On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $2.4 million in funding for a statewide active shooter response training program, dubbed the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT.

ALERRT is a component of the Department of Criminal Justice Services Active Attack Program, which Youngkin said helps first responders and civilians learn how to respond to active shooter emergencies.

According to Youngkin, ALEERT provides law enforcement agencies and civilians across the Commonwealth with education on how to neutralize and survive attacks.

“Law enforcement and civilian participation in the ALERRT program will ensure our communities are provided with the best, state-of-the-art training and research in how to prepare, respond, and recover from an active attack,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier.

The ALERRT program’s funding was approved on Thursday, May 11, and will provide the Department of Criminal Justice Services $1.55 million to get one-time equipment and three years of annual funding at $288,000 per year, Youngkin said.

The millions in funding will support 16 law enforcement courses and 48 courses for civilians each year.

We’re told any law enforcement agency, learning institutions, and faith-based organizations are able to apply for both in-person trainings and virtual courses.

There are plans to hold active attack course trainings across the Commonwealth for law enforcement agencies and civilians, Youngkin said.

Kids aren’t left out of the mix, either. Youngkin says an age-appropriate eLearning series for students K-12 will be developed to focus on personal safety.

To read more and see citizen courses offered, click here.