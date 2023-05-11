Man charged in connection with hit and run that left VDOT employee seriously injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – A Washington County man is facing several charges for allegedly hitting a VDOT employee with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities report that the 58-year-old VDOT employee was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt as he was working to remove a tree that had fallen across Woodland Hills Rd. Both the tree and the man were struck in the incident, State Police said.

Witnesses told police that the driver stopped briefly to remove a tree limb that had gotten stuck underneath the vehicle but then drove away from the scene.

Sources say the employee, who was wearing a reflective traffic vest, has been transported to Johnson City Medical Center for serious injuries.

After investigating further, State Police was able to find the Cobalt parked at a home about 3 to 4 miles from the crash scene.

The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Shawn R. Smith, of Abingdon, Virginia. State Police say there was a 25-year-old female passenger in the vehicle as well.

Smith was charged with hit and run, driving on a suspended license, his 10th offense, and reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com