Virginia’s community colleges raise tuition for the first time in 5 years

RICHMOND, Va. – If you’re looking to attend community college in the Commonwealth, prepare to spend a bit more this fall.

For the first time in five years, the State Board for Community Colleges has voted to increase tuition.

Starting during the 2023-2024 academic year, students will see an increase of $4.61 per credit hour or 3 percent.

This translates to a new rate of $158.61 per credit hour or $2,379.15 for a 15 credit-hour semester.

The increase will apply solely to one’s tuition given that mandatory fees will still be dependent upon the community college you attend.

The decision on whether to raise tuition has been on pause since May as the State Board waited on the General Assembly to decide on the State Budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Ultimately, the State Board decided to increase tuition in order to maintain the quality of instruction.

“We reviewed the options of further delaying a decision, which would have adversely impacted our students, or we could move forward with a tuition increase to ensure continued high-quality instruction,” said Peggy Layne, Chair, State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “Unfortunately, this increase will not fully cover all of the cost pressures faced by our community colleges in these inflationary times.”