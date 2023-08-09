Did you win big? $20,000 winnning lottery ticket sold at Sheetz in Salem

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

While no one in Virginia beat the odds with the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, there were still some winners throughout the state.

Don’t throw that ticket away just yet! The Virginia Lottery says there were 194,037 winning tickets purchased in Virginia, with prizes ranging from $2 to $20,000.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

This includes two $20,000 tickets, one of which was sold in Salem at the Sheetz on Apperson Drive. The other $20,000 ticket was sold in Henrico, while a $10,000 ticket was sold in Norfolk.

Plus, Virginia residents aren’t the only ones lucking out.

Turns out, the lottery excitement has paid off for schools as well, generating about $31.1 million for K-12 education in the Commonwealth.