Celebration of Heroes | Retired Montgomery Co. investigator Matthew Wilburn recognized as law enforcement hero

Many law enforcement officers throughout the U.S. strive to protect and serve, even if their life is on the line.

Back in February, Matthew Wilburn, a retired investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and current court security officer for the United States Marshals Services, did just that when he was driving along Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

When he saw a tractor-trailer crash into the median, flip over, and explode, he didn’t hesitate and immediately jumped into action, saving the driver.

Due to his acts of heroism, Wilburn has been recognized as this year’s law enforcement hero by the American Red Cross.

He will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast, along with other local heroes on April 18 at the Hotel Roanoke.