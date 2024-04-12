Celebration of Heroes | Christina Lee recognized as animal rescue hero

Dogs need love too, and one local woman is making sure our furry friends are getting all the love and care they need.

Cristina Lee, the founder of the nonprofit Deaf Dogs Rock, rescued Nitro, her first deaf dog, in 2010 at just 10 weeks old.

When she and her husband saw the lack of resources for owners of pets with special needs, they took it upon themselves to make a change, launching what is known today as Deaf Dogs Rock.

As of March, they have helped more than 8,000 deaf dogs get adopted and their owners prepped on everything they need to know.

She will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast, along with other local heroes on April 18 at the Hotel Roanoke.