Celebration of Heroes | Teri Crawford-Brown recognized as business hero

WSLS 10 is partnering with the American Red Cross again this year in its Celebration of Heroes, recognizing people doing good in their communities across Southwest Virginia.

This year’s corporate hero is Teri Crawford-Brown from Tazewell County.

Teri and her husband are the leaders behind BlackBerry Winter, which was founded in 2018 with the goal being to lend a helping hand to those in need in a non-judgemental manner.

“I did not start a charity -- it started me”, Brown said.

The nonprofit provides furniture and other items for homes when someone has lost everything no matter the reason.

But there are three rules: no expectations, no guilt and nothing is donated that Brown would not have in her own home.

“Brown feels God’s abundance flows into this organization and believes in service to other. It gives her tremendous joy to help others and she is equally in awe of her community for stepping up and supporting it.”

She will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast, along with other local heroes on April 18 at the Hotel Roanoke.