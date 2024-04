This year’s Good Samaritan Hero is Jimmy Stone from Roanoke County.

First responders said Stone pulled a man from a burning truck after a crash on I-81 last year.

They say Stone heard the crash from his home and knew if he didn’t act, the man would die.

Stone will be honored at the Celebration of Heroes breakfast along with all the other local heroes tomorrow at the Hotel Roanoke.

10 News is a proud sponsor of the event and Virginia Today Anchor Jenna Zibton will be there to emcee.