Gov. Youngkin signs bill prohibiting declawing of cats, effective July 1

If your kitty has claws, you soon won’t be able to have them removed in the Commonwealth.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill outlawing the declawing of cats by veterinarians, effective July 1. This is not applicable to nail filing, nail trimming or the placement of temporary nail caps on your cat’s claws.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The piece of legislation, which was introduced by Del. Marty Martinez (D-Loudoun), passed in the House of Delegates on a 52-44 vote and in the Virginia Senate on a 25-13 vote.

Civil penalties include $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second violation and $2,500 for the third or any subsequent violation.

However, there are some exceptions, such as if the procedure is needed to address an existing or recurring infection, disease, injury or abnormal condition in an animal’s claw, nail bed or toe bone that puts its health at risk.

Furthermore, declawing would also be considered in scenarios where a licensed physician deems it necessary to protect the owner’s life or health when they have been diagnosed with an infection, disease, disorder or similar condition that could be exacerbated if the cat scratched them.