Fight involving 300 teens breaks out at Kings Dominion

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that broke out at Kings Dominion over the weekend, involving more than 300 teens.

The fight happened on Saturday at about 9 p.m. in the Candy Apple Grove area of the park, as reported by the sheriff’s office.

Kings Dominion says the incident, which is being described as a “minor physical altercation,” was quickly halted by the security team. Deputies and patrols removed the group from the park within two hours.

There were no arrests made, but the park says those involved have been banned from the park. At no point were there any weapons used or found, according to authorities.

“You can’t say it’s anybody’s fault, but the mentality of this young group of people, and some of them are adults,” said Sgt. Steve Wills. “So we need parents’ intervention. We need people to teach their kids how to behave appropriately in public.”

The park issued the following statement: