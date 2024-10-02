President Biden declares major disaster for Virginia after Helene

President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on the government's response to Hurricane Helene in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, as Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, left, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, right, look on. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in the Commonwealth of Virginia following the devastating and broad impacts brought on by Helene.

Biden has ordered that federal aid be used to supplement statewide and local recovery efforts in affected areas. This move will make federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Giles, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe and the independent City of Galax.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

In addition to this, federal funding will also be available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work in the following localities:

Bedford County

Bland County

Buchanan County

Carroll County

Craig County

Dickenson County

Giles County

Grayson County

Montgomery County

Pittsylvania County

Pulaski County

Russell County

Scott County

Smyth County

Tazewell County

Washington County

Wise County

Wythe County

Bristol

Covington

Danville

Galax

Norton

Radford

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service.