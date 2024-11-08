Gov. Youngkin rules out joining Trump Administration, reaffirms commitment to Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin is ruling out going to Washington in a Trump Administration.

He says he spoke with former president Trump about joining the administration but says his commitment lies with Virginia.

“And he knows that I am committed and will continue to serve as governor through my full term and that is so important. I’m only hired for one term, four years, and when I spoke to him about this he was very supportive of me finishing the job that I am committed to and I am committed,” said Youngkin.

The governor also says he speaks frequently with the president-elect.

The two met in person for the first time back in June in northern virginia.

Since that meeting, Youngkin has spent his time campaigning with Trump when he comes to the Commonwealth.

If Youngkin stepped down to join the administration, he would be the first governor to do so in Virginia since the 1800s.