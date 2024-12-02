Nearly 500 schools in Virginia awarded $12 million in school security equipment grants

Close to 500 schools and nearly 100 school divisions across the Commonwealth have been awarded $12 million in school security equipment grants, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

“The equipment purchased with these grants will help ensure the safety of all students and staff in Virginia’s public schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “Every child deserves a high-quality education experience, one where they can deeply focus on learning and growing the minute they step onto a school bus or pass through the doors of their school. These grants help create safe, supportive environments, both on school grounds and while traveling to and from school.”

Recommended Videos

The grants will be used for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior bus cameras and bus two-way radios.

How were the schools awarded?

VDOE says school divisions competed for the grants, with each division eligible to receive grant awards of up to $250,000.

“The 472 schools were awarded funds based on a rank ordering of applications’ point total on the competitive application criteria,” said VDOE. “The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.”

Which schools were awarded in our region?