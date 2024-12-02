Nearly 500 schools in Virginia awarded $12 million in school security equipment grants

Close to 500 schools and nearly 100 school divisions across the Commonwealth have been awarded $12 million in school security equipment grants, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
“The equipment purchased with these grants will help ensure the safety of all students and staff in Virginia’s public schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “Every child deserves a high-quality education experience, one where they can deeply focus on learning and growing the minute they step onto a school bus or pass through the doors of their school. These grants help create safe, supportive environments, both on school grounds and while traveling to and from school.”
The grants will be used for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior bus cameras and bus two-way radios.
How were the schools awarded?
VDOE says school divisions competed for the grants, with each division eligible to receive grant awards of up to $250,000.
“The 472 schools were awarded funds based on a rank ordering of applications’ point total on the competitive application criteria,” said VDOE. “The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.”
Which schools were awarded in our region?
- Alleghany Highlands
- $163,916
- Alleghany High, Callaghan Elementary, Covington Middle, Jeter-Watson Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, and Sharon Elementary
- Amherst County
- $213,383
- Amelon Elementary, Amherst County High, Amherst Elementary, Amherst Middle, Central Elementary, Madison Heights Elementary, and Monelison Middle
- Appomattox County
- $183,257
- Appomattox County High, Appomattox Elementary, Appomattox Middle, and Appomattox Primary
- Bath County
- $60,537
- Bath County High
- Bedford County
- $74,515
- Bedford Elementary, Bedford Primary, Big Island Elementary, Goodview Elementary, Huddleston Elementary, Liberty High, Liberty Middle, Moneta Elementary, Montvale Elementary, Staunton River High, and Staunton River Middle
- Botetourt County
- $10,289
- Central Academy Middle
- Buena Vista City
- $215,070
- Enderly Heights Elementary, F.W. Kling Jr. Elementary, and Parry McCluer High
- Campbell County
- $153,395
- Altavista Elementary, Altavista High, Brookville Middle, Concord Elementary, Leesville Road Elementary, Rustburg Elementary, Rustburg High, Rustburg Middle, Tomahawk Elementary, William Campbell High, and Yellow Branch Elementary
- Carroll County
- $232,955
- Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Gladesboro Elementary, Gladeville Elementary, and Oakland Elementary
- Craig County
- $250,000
- Craig County High and McCleary Elementary
- Danville City
- $250,000
- Park Avenue Elementary and Woodberry Hills Elementary
- Franklin County
- $125,336
- Benjamin Franklin Middle, Boones Mill Elementary, Callaway Elementary, Dudley Elementary, Ferrum Elementary, Franklin County High, Glade Hill Elementary, Lee M. Waid Elementary, Rocky Mount Elementary, Snow Creek Elementary, Sontag Elementary, and Windy Gap Elementary
- Galax City
- $64,794
- Galax Elementary, Galax High and Galax Middle
- Giles County
- $33,040
- Macy McClaugherty Elementary/Middle
- Grayson County
- $125,449
- Fairview Elementary, Grayson County High, Independence Elementary, and Independence Middle
- Halifax County
- $215,383
- Clays Mill Elementary, Halifax County Middle, Meadville Elementary, Scottsburg Elementary, Sinai Elementary, South Boston Elementary, and Sydnor Jennings Elementary
- Henry County
- $244,000
- Fieldale-Collinsville Middle, G.W. Carver Elementary, and Laurel Park Middle
- Lynchburg City
- $250,000
- Robert S. Payne Elementary
- Martinsville City
- $112,895
- Albert Harris Elementary, Clearview Early Learning Center, Martinsville High, Martinsville Middle, and Patrick Henry Elementary
- Patrick County
- $77,098
- Meadows of Dan Elementary, Patrick County High, and Patrick Springs Primary
- Pittsylvania County
- $171,109
- Brosville Elementary, Chatham Elementary, Chatham High, Chatham Middle, Dan River High, Dan River Middle, Gretna Elementary, Gretna High, John L. Hurt Elementary, Kentuck Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary, Tunstall High, Tunstall Middle, Twin Springs Elementary, and Union Hall Elementary
- Pulaski County
- $119,091
- Critzer Elementary, Dublin Elementary, Pulaski County Middle, Pulaski County Senior High, and Snowville Elementary
- Radford City
- $25,319
- Radford High
- Roanoke City
- $25,680
- Round Hill Elementary
- Roanoke County
- $65,169
- Glenvar Elementary
- Rockbridge County
- $185,178
- Maury River Middle and Rockbridge County High
- Wise County
- $109,903
- Central High, Coeburn Middle, Coeburn Primary, Eastside High, J.W. Adams Combined, L.F. Addington Middle, Union High, Union Middle, Union Primary, and Wise Primary
- Wythe County
- $23,944
- Fort Chiswell High, Fort Chiswell Middle, George Wythe High, Jackson Memorial Elementary, Max Meadows Elementary, Rural Retreat Elementary, Rural Retreat High, Rural Retreat Middle, Scott Memorial Middle, Sheffey Elementary, Speedwell Elementary, and Spiller Elementary