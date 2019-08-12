AARP Virginia warns of 'Do Me a Favor' gift card scam

ROANOKE, Va. - AARP Virginia has issued a scam alert for something it is calling the "Do Me a Favor" scam.

It says scammers have started posing as bosses and sending employees messages asking for a favor.

AARP Virginia cites several reports this summer of people getting texts or emails from their "boss" asking them to purchase gift cards. The scammer then asks people for their account numbers and other personal information.

The fake "boss" might say he or she is traveling or too busy to purchase the gift cards.

Scammers employ some sophisticated techniques, like spoofing email addresses and phone numbers to match or closely resemble a boss's.

AARP reminds Virginians that whenever someone asks you to purchase gift cards or give out personal information over the phone or by email, it's most likely a scam.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network or call the Fraud Watch helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to speak to a volunteer specially trained in spotting scams.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.