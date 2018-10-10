Family of 3 suffers multiple injuries after tree crashes on Jeep in Forest

FOREST, Va. - Three people are recovering after they were trapped in their car by a falling tree Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Thomas Jefferson Road and Meadows Drive in Forest.

Although much of the scene has been cleared up, the three trapped inside the Jeep had to be hospitalized.

Members of the Forest Volunteer and the Bedford Fire Department had to pull all three members of the Shull family from the wreckage, unpinning them from the mangled SUV.

The family tells us Tim Shull, a Bedford County Sheriff's deputy, was driving with his wife, Joanna, and his 12-year-old daughter, Callie.

Tim suffered a broken nose and a concussion, while his wife has multiple fractures throughout her body along with neck injuries, according to the family.

Both remain at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Callie suffered fractured vertebrae and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment, where she was treated and is being released.

All three are expected to recover, but family said they have a long road ahead.

Maj. Gardner with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said:

"We are all very thankful that he and his family were not more seriously injured!!!"

The fallen tree has been removed from the roadway. No word on what caused the fall.

