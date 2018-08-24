Guns stolen overnight at Bedford County sporting goods store

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Four men broke into a Bedford County sporting goods store and stole guns overnight, according to the sheriff's office.

The burglar alarm at Black Dog Sporting Goods went off at 12:27 a.m. Friday. Deputies arrived at the store on Burnbridge Road three minutes later. When they arrived, they found the front door damaged and opened.

The business owner reported that three guns were missing.

Security footage captured four men, who were all wearing hoodies, entering the store.

Deputies have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 540-586-7827.

