Changes on the horizon for statewide science curriulum

ROANOKE, Va. - Changes are coming to the way your child studies science in the classroom.

Every 7 years the Virginia Department of Education updates the Science Standards of Learning curriculum.

State education officials hosted a public hearing at William Fleming High School for people to give their feedback.

But, no parents or non-education employees showed up to do that, however.

The science is not changing, but the structure will be less strict.

"That led to instruction at times that was more regimented, now we're taking a more conceptual approach, we felt that teachers were sometimes missing the forest for the trees, and this more conceptual approach allows teachers to build a central understanding across the different standards within a year," said Anne Petersen, said Virginia state coordinator for science instruction.

Two more meetings are scheduled across the state next week.

