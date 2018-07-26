Construction of Mountain Valley Pipeline takes longer than expected

Construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is taking longer than expected, according to one of the companies developing the controversial pipeline.

As opposed to the original in-service date of the end of this year, the project may not be finished until the first quarter of next year, according to what John Ketchum, of Nextera Energy, told investors in a webcast Wednesday.

Although the court halted work at locations where the pipeline crosses certain streams and wetlands, Nextera Energy is hopeful the court will respond favorably to its modified permit.

