54-year-old Bassett man dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - A 54-year-old Bassett man died in a crash Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 7:53 a.m. on Route 220, just south of Route 608 in Franklin County.

Police said a 1992 Buick Roadmaster was traveling north on Route 220 when the car ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

The driver of the Buick was identified as Randy Cassell.

He was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.



