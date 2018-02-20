Franklin County announces first business for Summit View Business Park

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - ValleyStar Credit Union will be the first business to open in the county's new Summit View Business Park.

ValleyStar is investing about $5 million to build a new administrative campus, creating 10 new high-paying jobs with a total of 32 jobs being at the new location.

"We are very fortunate to have them coming to our business park to become our first tenant, and I believe that's going to be something that a lot of businesses will follow," said Mike Burnette, economic development director for Franklin County.

"We're growing, so we need to bring that talent in. For the community, it's going to allow people to stay here," said Delbert Lee Morgan, president and CEO of ValleyStar.

The first phase of Summit View's construction, estimated at $9.7 million, is expected to be completed by June.



