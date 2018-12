ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - A home in Alleghany County is a total loss after a fire Thursday evening.

A neighbor called 911 around 8:20 p.m. to report flames at a home in the 5600 block of Johnson Creek Road, which is in the Falling Spring area.

Three different crews responded.

No one was hurt, but the home is a total loss.

The Highlands Media Group put out word of a donation collection for the family.

