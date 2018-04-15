Hundreds gather for vigil honoring Appomattox woman

APPOMATTOX, Va. - Hundreds of people came together Saturday night for a candlelight vigil honoring an Appomattox woman who was recently found dead.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

It was an emotional gathering for family, friends, and loved ones at Lisa Henderson's vigil.

Many wore a T-shirt with a picture of the 22 year-old.

“It leaves me speechless. Everyone in this town knew her. She was a part of everyone's life at some point. She really left a great memory of herself behind,” Tonyka Wright. Henderson’s friend, said.

Dozens of motorcycle riders arrived in her honor, followed by prayers and singing.

Henderson's death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

“We're going to get justice for her,” Wright said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.