Investigators reveal more details in deadly GOP train crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Federal investigators said Thursday that video they recovered could shed light on why a train crashed into a trash truck Wednesday in Crozet.

They spent more time out at the scene Thursday where Republican congressmen suffered minor injuries in the collision that killed one man in the truck and injured two others.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said they will be looking at video from a forward-facing camera on the train. They said that could show if the crossing gates were down, as they should be, and why the truck was in the intersection.

They said there have been complaints about equipment malfunctions at the crossing.

“The lead locomotive forward-facing video recording hard drive is being transported to the NTSB laboratory in Washington for download and evaluation,” said Pete Kotowski, the investigator in charge.

Investigators said the train was going around the expected speed, 60 miles per hour, and they've spoken to four eyewitnesses.

They said the investigation could take a year.





