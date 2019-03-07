Manufacturer set to create 44 jobs in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Dozens of new jobs are coming to Rockbridge County.

Dynovis, Inc. is a Virginia-based manufacturer that's involved in the aerospace and defense industries. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that the company is set to invest $592,000 to establish a new manufacturing plant in Rockbridge County, creating 44 jobs.

The company works to develop and field deployable equipment, such as rapid deployment shelters and aerostats.

The company hasn't yet listed openings or announced a timeline.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.