Authorities searching for missing Campbell County teen

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - It's been a week since 17-year-old Raeven Watts was last seen and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find her.

Reports indicate she was last seen in the vicinity of Candler's Mountain Road on Monday, Sept. 9.

Two days after that, Raeven was reported as a runaway/missing person by her family.

She is described as being approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has medium length black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing (stud).

Anyone with information regarding where Raeven may be is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.



