Brian Setzer cancels Lynchburg performance due to severe case of tinnitus

LYNCHBURG, Va. - An iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy award-winner has been forced to cancel his performance in Lynchburg due to a severe case of tinnitus.
Brian Setzer is canceling his entire 16th annual "Christmas Rocks!" tour, which includes a Nov. 23 performance in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts' Historic Academy Theatre.
Setzer was advised to cancel the tour "under doctor's orders."
The Academy Center of the Arts says box office staff will refund tickets at the point of purchase. Anyone who purchased with a credit card will be refunded to the card used. Anyone who purchased with cash or check will be contacted by box office staff within five business days to arrange a refund.
The over 20-city "holiday extravaganza" starring Setzer and a 19-piece orchestra was his best-selling Christmas tour to date.
For more information, call the Academy Center of the Arts' box office at 434-846-8499.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.