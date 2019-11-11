Brian Setzer cancels Lynchburg performance due to severe case of tinnitus

LYNCHBURG, Va. - An iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy award-winner has been forced to cancel his performance in Lynchburg due to a severe case of tinnitus.

Brian Setzer is canceling his entire 16th annual "Christmas Rocks!" tour, which includes a Nov. 23 performance in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts' Historic Academy Theatre.

Setzer was advised to cancel the tour "under doctor's orders."​​​

The Academy Center of the Arts says box office staff will refund tickets at the point of purchase. Anyone who purchased with a credit card will be refunded to the card used. Anyone who purchased with cash or check will be contacted by box office staff within five business days to arrange a refund.

The over 20-city "holiday extravaganza" starring Setzer and a 19-piece orchestra was his best-selling Christmas tour to date.

For more information, call the Academy Center of the Arts' box office at 434-846-8499.

