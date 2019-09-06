Crash in Appomattox County leaves one person dead

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. - A person is dead after a fatal crash Thursday in Appomattox County.

The crash occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Route 727, less than a mile south of Route 644, according to state police.

A 2007 Hyundai Elantra ran off the left side of the road and overturned, according to state police.

The Elantra's driver, Angel Mosher, 20, of Appomattox, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Mosher died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating this crash.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.