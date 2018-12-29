Lynchburg police looking for 2 suspects involved in home invasion, temporary abduction

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police say they're looking for 2 men they say were involved in an attempted armed robbery Friday night.

They say it happened at a home on the 1400 block of Ashbourne Drive just before 9 p.m.

The two suspects came in and demanded money; when the victim couldn't provide it, they took them to another place.

The victim was then released, and there were no injuries.

Police describe one suspect as 5'8" to 5 feet 10 inches, heavy-set with an unshaven face. The other suspect is described as 5 feet 1 inch - 5 feet, 5 inches, skinny with shoulder length braids.

Lynchburg officers say this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

The case is active and ongoing.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

