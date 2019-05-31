Lynchburg teacher of the year picks out new car

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Lynchburg teacher is riding through the Hill City in style.



On Friday, Andrew Napierkowski picked out the car he was promised after becoming teacher of the year.



We introduced you to the Heritage High School math teacher earlier this month.



10 News was there to see him and his wife chose a 2019 Nissan Rouge for their family of four.

“We could use the extra space and everything. Yeah, it was time for a new car and this just came at the right time,” Napierkowski said.

Napierkowski has a one-year lease on the car and says they’re considering buying it after.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.