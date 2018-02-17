Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in his home

LYNCHBURG - The Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg.

A man was shot by police but is expected to recover.



According to the Lynchburg Police Department the incident happened around 1:15 Saturday morning in the 2100 block of Link Road.

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department observed an open front door at the home, announced their presence, encountered a man inside the home and fired their weapons.

A man who lived in the home was shot in the leg.

Lynchburg Fire Department personnel were immediately requested to respond. The man was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening wound.

The Lynchburg Police Department requested the Virginia State Police investigate this incident.

Per Lynchburg Police Department policy, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave. No one else was injured during the course of this incident.

.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.